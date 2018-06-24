SportsNewsIreland GAA Football Team of the Week

With loads of games having been played the weekend we here at SportsNewsIreland have looked at a team of the week of the best 15 footballers across the weekend. Out of fairness we have tried to include a player from nearly every county across the weekend.
The team is
- Graham Brody (Laois) – massive performance from Brody in the Laois goal today, only for him Dublin could of had 3 or 4 more goals at least.
- Eoghan Ban Gallagher (Donegal) – superb going forward for Donegal, contributed 1-01 from play also, a great individual performance.
- Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin) – solid yet again in defence, always does the right thing when on the ball and does them well.
- Paul Murphy (Kerry) – two superb points from Murphy who impressed going forward.
- Gavin White (Kerry) – a solid performance from the Dr Crokes man was full of running and is certainly a player to watch over the coming weeks.
- Paul Brennan (Donegal) – was very impressive at centre, solid and commanding, kicked two points as well which was a
- Peter Harte (Tyrone) – solid performance from Harte at wing back also scored a goal in the win over Carlow.
- Brian Fenton (Dublin) – another solid performance from the Dublin midfielder should have another big say on what way Sam Maguire will be going.
- Tommy Moolick (Kildare) – good performance in midfield from Moolick, superb going forward contributing two superb points from play
- Kevin McLoughlin (Mayo) – a fine performance at wing forward from McLoughlin contributed three important points from play.
- Rory Grugan (Armagh) – Grugan was terrific for Armagh contributed 1-05, 1-04 from play in his sides win over Sligo.
- Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin) – a man of the match performance with 1-04 from play, has to go close to getting footballer of the year this year.
- Conor McCarthy (Monaghan) – scored 0-03 from play against Waterford, set up two goals also fully deserves place on the team.
- Paul Geaney (Kerry) – contributed 2-05 from open play for Kerry was an easy pick to be included on the team.
- Damian Moran (Leitrim) – scored a massive 6 points from play for Leitrim in a terrific performance and win over Louth.