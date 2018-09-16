Sunita Puspure strikes gold in Women’s Single Sculls at World Rowing Championships

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Ireland's newest World Rowing Champion, Sunita Puspure. Credit: @WorldRowing

Cork’s Sanita Puspure has won a gold medal for Ireland in the Women’s Single Sculls final at the World Rowing Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

The Latvian-native, who was the fastest qualifier for this morning’s race, caught a buoy with one of her oars in the early stages but retained her composure to win from Switzerland’s defending champion Jeannine Gmelin and Magdalena Lobnig of Austria.


Puspure, who has endured heartbreak at previously major rowing championships, said she was inspired by on her looking children:

“I found it really emotional yesterday seeing the boys (O’Donovan brothers) win the gold. I wanted the anthem to be played for me as well and I can’t believe it actually happened. My girls kept me entertained this morning. Thanks to them I was a bit more relaxed.”

Sunita Puspure’s gold follows the success of Gary and Paul O’Donovan in the Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls on Saturday.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.