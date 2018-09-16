Sunita Puspure strikes gold in Women’s Single Sculls at World Rowing Championships

Cork’s Sanita Puspure has won a gold medal for Ireland in the Women’s Single Sculls final at the World Rowing Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

The Latvian-native, who was the fastest qualifier for this morning’s race, caught a buoy with one of her oars in the early stages but retained her composure to win from Switzerland’s defending champion Jeannine Gmelin and Magdalena Lobnig of Austria.

It's gold for Ireland and Sanita Puspure at the World Rowing Championships. This was a dominant performance in the women's single sculls final. #RTESport pic.twitter.com/HlOS6kjEpQ — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) September 16, 2018



Puspure, who has endured heartbreak at previously major rowing championships, said she was inspired by on her looking children:

“I found it really emotional yesterday seeing the boys (O’Donovan brothers) win the gold. I wanted the anthem to be played for me as well and I can’t believe it actually happened. My girls kept me entertained this morning. Thanks to them I was a bit more relaxed.”

Sanita Puspure collects her gold medal and we get another rendition of a rather 'up-tempo' version of Amhrán na bhFiann! #RTESport pic.twitter.com/c23quwkT0j — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) September 16, 2018

Sunita Puspure’s gold follows the success of Gary and Paul O’Donovan in the Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls on Saturday.