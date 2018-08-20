Susan Fitzpatrick wins thrilling Millstreet International Grand Prix

Susan Fitzpatrick and the Sharon Fitzpatrick-owned Fellow Castlefield won Sunday’s two-star 1.45m Millstreet International Grand Prix at The Green Glens Arena, Millstreet.

Twelve horses and riders made it into the jump-off from the initial 45 starters, with just four of those 12 combinations going clear in the opening round.

In the second round the four faulters jumped first, leaving Michael Pender (Casanova Van Overis Z), Canada-based Daniel Coyle (Farrel), Cian Harrison (Tabby) and Susan Fitzpatrick (Fellow Castlefield) the last four to go against the clock.

Pender, first of the clears from round one to jump in the second round, went clear in a time of 51.56 seconds. Coyle and Harrison, who followed, both went clear but couldn’t match the 18-year-old rider’s time, Coyle clocking 53.84 seconds and Harrison 60.42 seconds respectively.

Fitzpatrick, drawn last to go against the clock produced a brilliant round to stop the timers in 51.13 seconds, beating her good friend Pender’s time.

The 19-year-old from Keatingstown House in Co. Kilkenny, winner of the individual Gold Medal at the European Pony Championships in Arezzo, Italy, in 2013, collected the winner’s cheque of €8,250, while runner-up Pender won €5,000.