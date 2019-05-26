Team Ireland wins Danish Nations Cup, their second win inside a week

The Irish Show Jumping team won their second Nations Cup in a row when Jenny Rankin, Aidan Killeen, Susan Fitzpatrick and Ger O’Neill, took the 13-team Danish Nations Cup at Uggerhaine on Saturday.

The Irish quartet, who won last Friday Nations Cup at Drammen in Norway when managed by Shane Carey, claimed yesterday’s big prize under the guidance of Taylor Vard.

Jenny Rankin with Bennys Legacy had one fence down in the opening round, while Aidan Killeen and Fair Play had five faults. Susan Fitzpatrick, riding Fellow Castlefield, delivered a clear round before Ger O’Neill and the Irish Sport Horse Castlefield Vegas jumped clear, only to have one time fault.

Competition leaders Morocco had just a time fault at the end of the first round of jumping, followed by Sweden on four faults, with Ireland and Poland sharing third position on an opening round total of five faults.

In the second round, where eight of the teams participated, Rankin and Bennys Legacy again come home with four faults. A clear round from Killeen and Fair Play helped Ireland’s cause as Vard’s side moved up the leaderboard. Susan Fitzpatrick and Fellow Castlefield then provided the side with another clear round, before O’Neill and Castlefield Vegas knocked a single pole when taking Ireland’s anchor leg.

As one of Morocco’s riders was eliminated in the second round and Sweden began to slip down the leaderboard, both Ireland and Poland finished the two-round competition on nine faults, meaning a jump-off was required to sort out the winner.

Poland’s Wojciech Wojcianiec and Naccord Melloni set a good time in the jump-off but had a single fence down, giving the advantage to Jenny Rankin and Bennys Legacy, with the Irish combination going clear to give Ireland the victory.