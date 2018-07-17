Teams confirmed for Longines FEI Nations Cup for the Aga Khan Trophy at Dublin Horse Show

The list of teams for the Longines FEI Nations Cup Trophy at the Dublin Horse Show has been confirmed.

Netherlands, Italy, France, Switzerland, Britain and Ireland will be bidding for Europe Division 1 league points and they will be joined by teams from Mexico and the USA who will also be looking to get their hands on the world famous trophy.

The 2018 Dublin Horse Show begins on August 8th with the Longines FEI Nations Cup for the Aga Khan Trophy retaining its traditional Friday slot.

Rodrigo Pessoa’s Irish Show Jumping team claimed the runner-up spot after a thrilling Longines FEI Nations Cup at Falsterbo in Sweden at the weekend. The competition saw a four-way jump-off against the clock to decide the winners, after Ireland, Italy, Netherlands and the home team from Sweden all finished on four faults after two rounds of jumping.

Ireland held a slender lead at the halfway stage after clear rounds from Bertram Allen (Gin Chin Van Het Lindenhof), Mark McAuley (Utchan De Belheme) and Paul O’Shea (Skara Glen’s Machu Picchu). The second round saw Allen and McAuley both pick up four faults each, and with Sweden, Italy and Netherlands all jumping clear.

Daniel Coyle and Cita jumped clear before Paul O’Shea and Skara Glen’s Machu Picchu delivered a fantastic double clear performance to leave Ireland on a four fault total. Ireland was joined in the jump-off by Italy, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Pessoa chose speedster Daniel Coyle and Cita to go against the clock. An incredibly fast jump-off saw the Dutch take victory after a clear in 39.33 seconds from Johnny Pals. Coyle was second quickest in 40.47 seconds, with Sweden third after Henrick Von Eckermann jumped clear in 41.52 seconds.

The result leaves Ireland eighth of 10 teams on the Europe Division 1 league table and with some of the teams ahead of Ireland with no further opportunity to gain points, Ireland have the chance to rise further up the table in their remaining two rounds at Hickstead and Dublin.

The top seven of the 10 teams competing in Europe Division 1 will qualify for October’s World Final in Barcelona.