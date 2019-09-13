Third World Championships Gold in Time Trial for Katie-George Dunlevy & Eve McCrystal

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal have won a third World Title in the time trial at the UCI Paracycling World Championships, as the Irish pair retained their rainbow jerseys in style.

The Irish cyclists averaged 45.612km/h for the 31.2km course, which gave them a winning margin of 55 seconds over New Zealand.

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal have won GOLD in the Time Trial at the UCI Paracycling World Championships 🌈 🥇 That’s an incredible 3 in row 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VQSMembDyf — Cycling Ireland (@CyclingIreland) September 12, 2019

Commenting on their fantastic performance, Katie-George Dunlevy said:

“We had form coming into it from our previous results. I believed that we could do it, and I really, really wanted this one. I know Eve did as well. It was really tough out there. It was a flat course and that suited us, but it was a long, hard TT. We fought all the way. I am absolutely delighted to win again.”

Tandem pilot, Eve McCrystal added:

“I enjoyed it. I could see a few riders ahead of us, so it was nice to have a carrot to push on and win in the end.”

🗣 “I believed that we could and I really really wanted this one” Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal collecting rainbow jerseys at the UCI Paracycling World Championships 🌈#worldchampions pic.twitter.com/nZUVb2sHHa — Cycling Ireland (@CyclingIreland) September 12, 2019

As well as being Time Trial World Champions, Dunlevy and McCrystal won the Paracycling Road World Championships title in both 2017 and 2018, and will hope to successfully defend their road title on Saturday morning and add a sixth rainbow jersey to their collection.

Galway’s Ronan Grimes was also in action, finishing 4th in the MC4 category in a time of 41 minutes 11second, just 33 seconds off the bronze medal.