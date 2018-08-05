“We are extremely proud of what we have done” says Chloe Watkins, as Ireland win Hockey World Cup Silver Medal

The Irish Women’s Hockey team has won a silver medal at the World Cup in London, having been beaten 6-0 by the Netherlands, who were winning the title for the eight time, in today’s Final.

The Irish side, which entered the competition as the second lowest ranked of the nations participating in London, beat the USA, India twice, and then Spain en route to today’s final.

Speaking to RTÉ after Sunday’s Hockey World Cup Final, Chloe Watkins spoke of the side’s pride in what they had achieved. She said they were extremely proud to have represented Ireland at the tournament.

Watkins explained the unusual feeling about getting a silver medal:

“It’s funny when you’re disappointed to get a silver World Cup medal but the Dutch were another class today – they’re by far the best in the world for a reason and they deserved the victory.

Pre-match favourites Netherlands, who had scored 29 goals in five games prior to today’s Final, led Ireland 4-0 at half time after goals from Lidewij Welten, Kelly Jonker, Kitty van Male and Malou Pheninckx.

Two further goals from Marlo Keetels and Caia van Maasakker in a three minute period in the third quarter put the game out of Ireland’s reach.

Ireland’s goalkeeping hero throughout the World Cup, Ayeisha McFerran, has been named Goalkeeper of the Tournament.