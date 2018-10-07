Week 5 – NFL Fixtures

The NFL heads into the second quarter of the regular season after an exciting Week 4 which saw seven games decided by three points or fewer, including three games in overtime.

At least one game has gone to overtime in each of the first four weeks of the 2018 season, joining the 1979, 1983 and 2002 seasons as the only campaigns to feature at least one overtime game in each of its first four weeks since the regular-season overtime rule was adopted in 1974.

Five teams – Dallas, Houston, Oakland, Seattle and Tennessee – scored game-winning points on the final play of their respective contests last week. Additionally, Cincinnati scored a go-ahead touchdown with seven seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Bengals a 37-36 win over Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium last week. This is the first time since Week 3 of the 2012 season (six) that at least six games had the game-winning points scored in the final 10 seconds of the fourth quarter or overtime.

Week 5 kicked off on Thursday as the New England Patriots beat the Indianapolis Colts 38-24 at Gillette Stadium, with New England’s quarterback Tom Brady throwing three touchdown passes to assist his team in improving to a 3-2 record for the season.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who have the NFL’s highest-scoring offence through the first four weeks of the season, welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars and the league’s top defence to Arrowhead Stadium.

A rematch of the 2017 NFC Championship Game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field will features two teams looking to rebound from close losses last week.

Sunday’s game at NRG Stadium features the fifth-overall meeting between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans. Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott, who leads the league with 426 rushing yards this season, is the only player with at least 3,000 rushing yards (3,040) since entering the league in 2016. Texans wide receiver De Andre Hopkins is one of two players (Antonio Brown being the other) with at least 300 catches (315), 4,000 receiving yards (4,296) and 30 touchdown catches (30) since 2015.

Sunday, 7th October

Denver at New York Jets

Atlanta at Pittsburgh

Tennessee at Buffalo

New York Giants at Carolina

Miami at Cincinnati

Baltimore at Cleveland

Green Bay at Detroit

Jacksonville at Kansas City

Oakland at Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota at Philadelphia

Arizona at San Francisco

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle

Dallas at Houston

Monday, 8th October

Washington at New Orleans