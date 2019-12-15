Weekend Hurling Round Up: Wins for Clare, Dublin and Laois

A big weekend in the Munster Hurling League and Walsh Cup and we have our weekend hurling round up below. There were wins for Clare, Dublin and Laois.

Tipperary 1-19 Clare 2-17

All-Ireland Champions Tipperary had their first outing of the new season in the Munster League against Clare at Nenagh on Sunday. Moreover, It was also Brian Lohan’s first game in charge of the Banner. His side came away with a 1 point win in freezing conditions. Jason Forde again showed how good he is notching 0-14 for Tipperary. However, Seadna Morey and Ian Galvin raised green flags for Clare within a 5 minute period ( 13th and 17th minutes) to give Clare a two point lead at the break, 2-06 to 0-10.

Tom Fox netted for the Premier on 40 minutes. Forde and Niall Deasy were continuing their shootout. Cathal McInerney and Aidan McCarthy however raised white flags to snatch a narrow 1 point win for the Banner.

Clare: A Fahy (0-1, 1f); J McCarthy, J Browne, E Quirke; C Malone, K Hehir, D Fitzgerald; S Morey (1-0), D Reidy, I Galvin (1-2), N Deasy (0-7, 5f), D Ryan (0-2); M O’Neill, C Guilfoyle, P Collins (0-3). Subs: A McCarthy (0-1) for Ryan (20mins, inj), R Taylor for Galvin (47), A Shanagher for Morey (50), C McInerney (0-1) for O’Neill (54), D McMahon for Guilfoyle (56).

Tipperary: P Maher; J O’Dwyer, J Moloney, C Morgan; A Flynn, R Maher, R Byrne; M Breen (0-1), P Cadell; M Kehoe, T Fox (1-0), J Cahill; W Connors (0-1), J Forde (0-14, 7f, two sideline cuts), P Flynn (0-3). Subs: C Darcy for Fox (52mins), M McCarthy for Cahill (59), P Maher for O’Dwyer (63), B Heffernan for Moloney (68, inj).

Westmeath 0-17 Dublin 1-22

Dublin had 8 points to spare over Westmeath at Cusack Park in Mullingar. Nonetheless, The only goal of the game came on 14 minutes thanks to Aidan Mellett. Dublin led at the break 1-15 to 0-09. Mattie Kenny’s side somewhat took their foot off the pedal in the second half and indeed the Lake County won the second half 0-09 to 0-07, which is something they can work on over the weeks. Next Dublin play Carlow, while Westmeath will travel to Laois.

Laois 3-19 Carlow 0-22

Laois ran out 6 point winners also in the Walsh Cup. Eddie Brennan’s charges hit two first half goals through Ronan Murray and Aaron Bergin. Ross King raised Laois’ third green flag in the second which was enough to see them with a good win. Next Laois will entertain Westmeath, while Dublin will host Carlow.

Finally, that completes our weekend hurling round up.