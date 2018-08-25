Win for Denis Lynch & RMF Fairview in France

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin

Denis Lynch and RMF Fairview won the 1m50 SFAM speed class at the five-star fixture in Valence, France, on Friday night.

The Tipperary man, along with Galway’s Michael Duffy, were among the forty starters in the competition.

Lynch and the 11-year-old gelding RMF Fairview posted a winning time of 58.83 seconds to take the top prize of nearly €9,000.

American Jessica Springsteen, riding Fleur de l’Aube, finished almost two seconds behind Lynch.

Michael Duffy with Flawless finished in fifth position in the class.

