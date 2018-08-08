Wins for Daniel Coyle, Billy Twomey & Darragh Kenny on Day 1 of Dublin Horse Show

Ireland’s riders enjoyed plenty success on the opening day of the 2018 Stena Line Dublin Horse Show at the RDS on Wednesday by winning all three International classes in the Main Arena.

Daniel Coyle and Tienna took the opening win of this year’s show when winning the Alpes D’or 1m45 speed class. The Derryman and his able partner jumped clear in 51.48 seconds to claim the winner’s prize of over €7,000.

Darragh Kenny and Billy Manjaro were runners-up in 51.82 seconds, ahead of Global Champions Tour regular Bertram Allen with Calafrieda in a time of 52.21 seconds. In fact, Irish riders took the top seven places in the class.

English-based Corkman Billy Twomey, riding the Irish Sport Horse Ardcolum Duke, took the second main class of the day, the 1m45 Minerva Stakes By Dublin Airport Central. The combination had half-a-second to spare over Darragh Kenny, who was second in consecutive classes, this time with Cassini Z. Britain’s Harriet Nuttall was third with the Irish Sport Horse Silver Lift.

Offaly’s Darragh Kenny finally got his hands on the winner’s prize when taking the feature Sport Ireland Classsic. Riding Balou Du Reventon, the pair topped 19 combinations who qualified for the second round of the competition. Kenny, last to go in the jump-off, went clear in a time of 35.83 seconds, ahead of fellow Irishman Mark McAuley with Miebello (36.46 seconds), with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland third in 37.11 seconds with Hannah.