10 best corner forwards in hurling 2009-2019

We look at the 10 best corner forwards in hurling from 2009 to 2019. Tell us what you think. Obviously, I am open to a bit of debate with these kinds of things! This is just a 10 player list in any order.

Shane O’Donnell (Clare) – O’Donnell is still only 25 years of age and has plenty of hurling left in him. The Ennis man was a vital part of the Clare All-Ireland winning team in 2013. He scored a hat trick of goals in the All-Ireland replay that year as the Banner beat Cork 5-16 to 3-16. O’Donnell was also selected as man of the match from that game. He won All-Ireland title with the Clare U21 side also in 2014 and 2015. John Mullane (Waterford) – Mullane was one of the best corner forward to play the game in the past 20 years years in my opinion never mind this decade. The De La Salle club man retired from inter-county in 2012 without that illustrious Celtic Cross. What I liked about Mullane was that he brought passion to everything. He won 4 Munster titles and 5 all-star awards. He also won 3 county titles with his club and 2 Munster titles. Eddie Brennan (Kilkenny) – Brennan had a stellar career for Brian Cody and Kilkenny. The Graigue-Ballycallan club man won 11 Leinster titles, 8 All-Ireland medals, 5 National League and 4 all-star awards. He retired in 2012. He has since been coaching. He has been coach of the Kilkenny U21 side, as well as Killenaule in Tipperary where he was coach. Brennan has been Laois senior hurling manager since September 2018.5 Lar Corbett (Tipperary) – Corbett has been one of the best forwards this decade never mind corner forwards. He represented Tipperary from 2000 to 2015. He won 2 All-Ireland titles, 5 Munster titles, 2 national league titles and 3 all-star awards. Damien Hayes (Galway) – The Portumna man represented Galway from 2001 to 2014. He won 3 all star awards and two national league. With Portumna Hayes won 6 County titles, 3 Connacht titles and 4 Club All-Ireland titles. Eoin Kelly (Tipperary) – The Mullinahone man represented Tipperary from 2000 to 2014. He a remarkable career he won 5 Munster titles, 2 All-Ireland titles, 2 national league medals and 6 all stars. Kelly has been a pundit on TV in recent years with Eir Sport league coverage. He has recently joined Liam Sheedy’s backroom team for 2020. Patrick Horgan (Cork) – Horgan had been ever present in the Cork full forward line since 2008. The Glen Rovers man has 3 Munster titles and 4 all-stars to his name. John McGrath (Tipperary) – At just 25 McGrath could have plenty of All-Ireland’s in him with Tipperary. He currently has two All-Ireland titles to go along with his 2 Munster titles and 1 all-star award. Colin Fennelly (Kilkenny) – Fennelly has played most of his hurling at corner forward so that is why he makes the list. He has been on the Kilkenny panel since 2011. He has 4 Leinster titles, 4 All-Ireland titles, 3 National leagues and 2 all stars. With Ballyhale the 30 year old has 8 County titles, 6 Leinster titles and 4 club All-Ireland titles. Graeme Mulcahy (Limerick) – Mulcahy has been on the panel since 2009. He has won 2 Munster titles, 1 All-Ireland and 1 all League title.