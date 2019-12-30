We look at the 10 best hurling midfielders of the decade

Noel McGrath (Tipperary)

The 29 year old Loughmore man has been ever present since 2009 on the Tipperary panel. He has won 4 Munster titles, 3 All-Ireland’s and 3 All-Star awards. He was named man of the match in the final in 2019. He was also named young hurler of the year in 2009.

2. Michael Fennelly (Kilkenny)

The 34 year old Ballyhale man represented Kilkenny from 2006 to 2017. He has since stepped into inter county management with Offaly. Fennelly had a super career for Kilkenny. He won 9 Leinster titles, 8 All-Ireland’s , 5 league titles and 3 all-star awards.

3. Jamie Barron (Waterford) – The Fourmilewater man has impressed since joining the panel in 2013. He has won two all-star awards and a national league title. He has plenty of good days ahead of him.

4. Kevin Moran (Waterford) – The 32 year old De La Salle man has been on the Waterford team since 2006. In that time he has claimed 2 Munster titles, 2 league titles and 2 all stars. Moran has plenty more to give and will do so under the reigns of new boss Liam Cahill.

5.Derek Lyng (Kilkenny) – The Emeralds club man has been apart of Brian Cody’s backroom team as a selector for the past number of seasons. He was an impressive midfielder as we all know. He played for the Cats from 2001 to 2010. In that time he picked up 9 Leinster titles, 6 all Ireland titles, 5 league titles and 2 all stars. Lyng has since been appointed the manager of the Kilkenny U20 side and leaves his role as selector from the senior set up.

6. David Burke (Galway) – The St Thomas’ man has been one of the best midfielders over the last 8 or 10 years. He has won 3 Leinster titles, 1 all Ireland, 2 national leagues and 4 all stars. Burke was also named man of the match in 2017 All-Ireland final against Waterford.



7. Tom Kenny (Cork) – The Grenagh man played with Cork from 2003 to 2013. He won 3 Munster titles and 2 all- Ireland titles from Midfield. Kenny had coached the UCC freshers and senior side, and was also apart of John Meylers backroom team when he was in charge.

8. Shane McGrath (Tipperary) – The Ballinahinch star represented the Premier from 2006 to 2015. He won 5 Munster titles, 1 all Ireland, 1 national league and 2 all star awards.

9. James Cha Fitzpatrick (Kilkenny) – The Ballyhale man played from 2004 to 2011 with Kilkenny. He continued to play with Ballyhale onto to 2015. He won 5 all Ireland titles, 7 Leinster titles, 3 league titles and 3 all stars with the Cats. He has won 3 All Ireland titles with Ballyhale as well as 6 County titles. One of the best to play the game.

10. Richie Hogan (Kilkenny) – We could have selected him anyway but midfield was the choice. The Danesfort man has been on the panel since 2007 with Kilkenny. He has won 8 Leinster titles, 7 All Ireland’s, 4 league titles and 4 all-star awards. He won hurler of the year in 2014.