10 GAA Club matches to look out for this weekend – 13th & 14th April

Its a busy weekend of GAA club fixtures, we have betting and live GAA club scores in Dublin, Galway, Cork and many other counties. We look at the top ten matches this weekend.

Club Football

Ballymun Kickhams v Kilmacud Crokes, Saturday, 7pm.

Ballymun and Kilamcud meet in this big game in Group 4 of the Dublin senior football championship. It is the opening weekend of the championship in Dublin so both sides will want to lay down a marker. Crokes won the title in 2018, beating St Judes. They have players like Paul Mannion, Cian O’Sullivan, Rory O’Carroll and Brian Kavanagh in their ranks. Ballymun last won the title in 2012, they have players like Evan Comerford, Philly McMahon, Dean Rock and James McCarthy in their ranks. Ballymun are 4/7, Kilmacud 13/8. Ballymun to win this for me. Verdict: Ballymun

Davitts v Breaffy, Saturday, 6pm

Breaffy were Mayo finalists last year losing out by the minimum to Ballintubber. In their ranks they have the O’Shea, Aidan, Conor and Seamie. Rob Hennelly Mayo netminder is also in the side. Moy Davitts have players like the caliber of Colm Boyle and Michael Conrory in their ranks. Breaffy should be to strong and the odds suggest so, they are 1/20, Davitts are 15/2. Verdict: Breaffy

Legion v Kerrin’s O’Rahilly’s, Saturday, 6.30pm

This game will be a cracker. Legion were runners up in the county final in 2015 losing out to South Kerry. In their they have 2014 footballer of the year James O’Donoghue, as well as Brian Kelly and Johnathan Lyne. Tommy Walsh is in the Kerrin’s O’Rahilly’s ranks. This game is hard to call but Legion get the nod. Betting has them at 11/10 and Kerrin’s O Rahilly’s at 10/11. Verdict: Legion

St Vincent’s v St Brigid’s, Friday, 7.30pm.

The 2017 Dublin champions St Vincent’s will look to open their campaign with a win over St Brigids on Friday night. They have talent all over the field players such as Diarmuid Connolly, Mossy Quinn, Shane Carthy are just a few. St Brigid’s have a lot of inter county players in their ranks players such as Leitrim star Emlyn Mulligan, Laois midfielder John O’Loughlin, Dublin star Paddy Andrews. Odds suggest an easy win for Vincent’s. They are 1/20 and St Brigid’s are 15/2. Verdict: St Vincent’s

Simonstown v Wolfe Tones, Friday, 8pm

Another tricky game to call on Friday night where the sides will battle it out at Paddy O’Brien Park. Simonstown won county titles in 2016 and 2017. They have players like Seamus O’Rourke, Sean Tobin and Padraig McKeever in their ranks. Wolfe Tones last won the county title in 2006, they have Cian Ward in their ranks. I expect Simonstown to win though. Betting Simonstown 1/2, Wolfe Tones 15/8. Verdict: Simonstown

Club Hurling

Killmallock v Adare, Saturday, 6pm (Limerick Championship)

This has the makings of a cracking games with several county players and All-Ireland winners on show. Killmallock last won the county title in 2014. They have Graeme Mulcahy, Paudie O’Brien and Gavin O’Mahony in the side. 2009 Champions Adare have 2018 All-Ireland winning captain Declan Hannon in their ranks. The betting has this game Killmallock at 2/9 and Adare 10/3. Verdict: Killmallock

Patrickswell v Doon, Sunday, 2.30pm (Limerick Championship)

The 19 times champions Patrickswell are a side full of All-Ireland winners. Cian Lynch, Diarmuid Byrnes and Aaron Gillane all won Liam McCarthy medals in 2018. The club last won the county title in 2016. The opponents on Sunday Doon also have several All-Ireland winners in their ranks, Darragh O’Donovan, Pat Ryan, Richie English and Barry Murphy will all be lining out here. Odds have Patrickswell at 10/11 and Doon at Evens. The draw may b the way to go here. Verdict: Draw

Na Piarsaigh v South Liberties, Sunday, 2pm (Limerick Championship)

Na Piarsaigh have won the title the last two years in a row, they also won the club All-Ireland in 2016. They have William O’Donoghue. Shane Dowling, Ronan Lynch, Peter Casey, Adrian Breen, David Breen, Kevin Downes and Mike Casey in the side. South Liberties have Barry Nash in the side a player that many would know. Na Piarsaigh are unbackable at 1/33, South Liberties are 9/1. Verdict: Na Piarsaigh

Naomh Eanna v Rathnure, Friday, 8.30pm (Wexford Championship)

An unusual time for the game to throw in but anyway the 2018 Wexford champions Naomh Eanna will get their campaign up and running with a difficult assignment against Rathnure. Naomh Eanna have county players Cathal Dunbar and Conor McDonald in the side. Rathnure will have the likes of Jack Guiney in the side. The odds have Naomh Eanna at 1/2, Rathnure 7/4. Expect sparks to fly here. Verdict: Naomh Eanna

Kildangan v Toomevara, Friday, 6.30pm (Tipperary Championship)

Kildangan reached the final in 2016 losing out to Thurles. They have Willie Connors in their ranks whom is a superb hurler. Toomevara have John O’Brien in their ranks. The odds have Kildangan as 1/2 and Toomevara at 7/4. Verdict: Toomevara