2018 GAA Hurling All-Star Nominations

The nominees for the 2018 hurling all stars have been revealed. It is a clean sweep for Limerick as all 15 players that started the All-Ireland hurling are nominated in what is a massive achievement and very rare in the GAA that a whole team gets nominated. Indeed Limerick could surpass the record of 9 all stars which Kilkenny received in the years 1983, 2000 and 2008.

2017 All-Ireland Champions and beaten 2018 finalists Galway have 9 nominations, Munster champions Cork have 7, Clare have 5 nominations, while Brian Cody’s Kilkenny’s charges also have 5. Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford have two nominations while Tipperary and Dublin have one each. Waterford have none after a disappointing year which saw them knocked out in the round robin in Munster. The final 15 will be selected and will be the PWc All-Star team for 2018, the players will be presented with their awards at a gala black tie banquet in the Convention Centre in Dublin on Friday November 2nd which will be screened live on RTE television as per usual.

The hurler and young hurler of the year nominations were also announced. The nominees for hurler of the year are Joe Canning, Padraig Mannion and Cian Lynch. Canning had a good final for Galway landing 1-10 and was again consistent throughout the year getting a total of 2-78 in 10 games. Mannion was excellent at half back for Galway as he put in some superb performances on the march to the final, while Limerick’s Cian Lynch was the driving force in midfield for the Shannonsiders and chipped in with some crucial scores throughout the season. The young hurler of the year nominees were also announced on Thursday and includes Darragh Fitzgibbon, Kyle Hayes and Mark Coleman. Fitzgibbon had a superb year for Cork in midfield and went to score 0-04 in the final, while Coleman was pivotal to everything Cork in defence, Kyle Hayes had a superb final winning man of the match and was consistent for Limerick over the championship campaign. All of the selections were selected by a committee made up of gaa correspondents and chaired by the president John Horan.

Indeed the president of the GAA speaking at the announcement of the all-star nominations said “Even by its own high standards, the summer of 2018 will live long in the memory as producing one of the greatest hurling seasons of all time. “Epic contests, sublime skill and sensational scores. Taken in this context, to be nominated for an All-Star hurling award is something very special. “I warmly congratulate the 45 players who were lucky enough to make this distinguished short-list and commend all of our players who contributed to handsomely to creating a hurling season we did not want to end.”

Limerick hurler and current GPA Chairman Seamus Hickey also commented on the nominations he said In what was one of the most memorable hurling seasons in recent memory, receiving an All Star nomination is a special accomplishment.”Your dedication and tireless commitment has shine through for all to see. Congratulations to all the nominees for their excellence on the highest stage and thank you for a memorable summer of hurling. ”

List of the 45 player up for an All-Star award

GOALKEEPERS

1. Anthony Nash, Cork

2. Eoin Murphy, Kilkenny

3. Nicky Quaid, Limerick

DEFENDERS

1. Mark Coleman, Cork

2. Colm Spillane, Cork

3. David McInerney, Clare

4. Chris Crummey, Dublin

5. Dáithí Burke, Galway

6. Adrian Tuohy, Galway

7. Aidan Harte, Galway

8. Padraic Mannion, Galway

9. Cillian Buckley, Kilkenny

10. Padraig Walsh, Kilkenny

11. Sean Finn, Limerick

12. Mike Casey, Limerick

13. Richie English, Limerick

14. Diarmaid Byrnes, Limerick

15. Declan Hannon, Limerick

16. Dan Morrissey, Limerick

17. Paudie Foley, Wexford

18. Liam Ryan, Wexford

MIDFIELDERS

1. Colm Galvin, Clare

2. Darragh Fitzgibbon, Cork

3. David Burke, Galway

4. James Maher, Kilkenny

5. Cian Lynch, Limerick

6. Darragh O’Donovan, Limerick

FORWARDS

1. Peter Duggan, Clare

2. John Conlon, Clare

3. Shane O’Donnell, Clare

4. Daniel Kearney, Cork

5. Seamus Harnedy, Cork

6. Pa Horgan, Cork

7. Joe Canning, Galway

8. Conor Whelan, Galway

9. Cathal Mannion, Galway

10. Jonathan Glynn, Galway

11. TJ Reid, Kilkenny

12. Kyle Hayes, Limerick

13. Gearoid Hegarty, Limerick

14. Tom Morrissey, Limerick

15. Aaron Gillane, Limerick

16. Seamus Flanagan, Limerick

17. Graeme Mulcahy, Limerick

18. Jason Forde, Tipperary

PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year Nominees

1. Joe Canning, Galway

2. Padraic Mannion, Galway

3. Cian Lynch, Limerick

GAA/GPA Young Player of the Year in Hurling Nominees

1. Darragh Fitzgibbon, Cork

2. Kyle Hayes, Limerick

3. Mark Coleman, Cork