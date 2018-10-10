2019 Leinster Hurling Championship Draw

So with the 2018 season still in the back of the minds of many the county senior inter county urling and football draws will take place on Thursday night. However, the draw for the Leinster hurling championship is already known as it is played on a round Robin basis and a home and away agreement. The dates and fixtures were released on Wednesday by the Leinster Council.

The championship will throw in on the week of May 11th/12th. The 2019 campaign will see Joe McDonagh Cup winners Carlow come into the fold and replace Offaly who drop down to the Christy Ring Cup. The Barrowsiders will have a tough opening game as they will travel to Galway in a game probably scheduled to play in Pearse Stadium. It will be a tall task for Colm Bonnars men to get a win over the 2017 champions. Also in a cation will be Kilkenny who take on Dublin at Nowlan Park, Davy Fitzgeralds Wexford will have a bye.

The second round of games will take place May 18th/19th. Carlow will welcome Brian Cody’s Kilkenny to Dr Cullen Park, while Wexford play Dublin in a game that will likely go ahead in Parnell Park. Galway are the team to have a bye this weekend.

Only one game is for decision on the weekend of May 28th/29th. This will be Galway welcoming Wexford to Pearse Stadium. Carlow, Kilkenny and Dublin all have byes this weekend. Only one game will take on the June Bank Holiday weekend with Carlow hosting Dublin in Dr Cullen Park. Galway. Kilkenny and Wexford will have a week’s break here. On the weekend of June 8th/9th two games will be taken place with Wexford hosting Carlow at Wexford Park, while the two Leinster heavyweights in recent years Kilkenny and Galway will go into battle in Nowlan Park. Dublin will get a bye here.

On the weekend of the 15/16th of June two massive games are down for decision which will probably go a long way of deciding what teams make the Leinster Final and All-Ireland quarter finals. Wexford will battle it out with old foes Kilkenny, while Galway will travel to the capital to play Dublin. Carlow have a bye here.

The Leinster Final will take place on the weekend of June 29th/30th. Going on the way the fixtures are laid out I fancy Kilkenny and Galway to progress to the Leinster Final, but I expect Wexford to challenge well. If Wexford put it up to Kilkenny in Wexford Park that could determine a Leinster Final place or not.