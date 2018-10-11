2019 Munster Hurling Championship Fixtures

The season has only ended a couple of weeks ago but already the focus will now turn to the 2019 season and the fixture details for the Munster Hurling Championship. There was no need for a draw as the games are on a round round robin.

The Munster Hurling championship gets underway on the weekend of May 11th/12th. It will be a cracking opening weekend with Cork hosting Tipperary and Waterford playing Clare. It is yet to be decided where Waterford will play there games. All Ireland Champions of 2018 Limerick will have a bye on the opening weekend. A week later though on the weekend of May 18th/19th they will be in action against Cork in the Gaelic Grounds, while Tipperary whom are now managed by Liam Sheedy will play Waterford. Clare will have a bye this weekend.

The next set of fixtures will either be played on the weekend of May 25th/26th of June 1st/2nd. Waterford will play Limerick here and Clare will battle it out with Tipperary. On the weekend of June 8th/9th it will be the battle of the Shannon as Limerick will welcome Clare to the Gaelic Grounds, while old rivals and neighbors Cork and Waterford will also go into battle in Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Tipperary will have a bye in this round. The final round of fixtures will take place on the weekend of June 15th/16th and it will more than likely determine what teams will be in a Munster Final or not. Clare and Cork will go into battle here in what will be a packed Cusack Park in Ennis, before Tipperary and Limerick also play each other.

Looking at the way the fixtures are laid out Limerick will have 4 tough games in a row. They will have the advantage of coming in fresh to their game against Cork but that game could decide whether they will have a Munster Final place of not in my opinion. I would go in this order Cork, Tipperary, Limerick the top 3 and the Munster Final between Cork and Tipperary with Tipperary and Liam Sheedy winning the title !