Kerry V Galway All-Ireland Minor Football final preview & team news

Galway v Kerry

All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Final Preview

Croke Park Sunday 2nd September @1pm

Galway will be looking to find their very own Séamus Darby and stop a Kerry five in a row this Sunday. The Tribesmen can also make their own piece of history and secure a Minor All-Ireland double for the county for the first time after the success of Jeffrey Lynskey’s Minor Hurlers over Kilkenny two weeks ago.

The Minor Football & Hurling double in the same year has only occurred on five previous occasions. Tipperary were the first county to achieve the feat in 1934. Dublin won both titles in 1954 and Cork lifted both titles in 1967,1969 and 1974.

The Kingdom have been dominant at this grade and have annexed the last four titles. This year’s championship is the first at the new U17 age grade and Kerry manager Peter Keane has a whole new crop of youngsters this year, as all of last years side are now over age.

David Clifford, who is surely a shoe-in for young footballer of the year, scored an incredible 4-04 from play in last year’s final. He was also involved in the previous year’s All-Ireland winning side. In the 2016 final it was a Clifford goal that turned the game for Kerry against this Sunday’s opponents Galway.

Galway’s path to the final saw them negotiate their way through a round robin league format in Connacht. After four wins they topped the table and took on second-placed Roscommon in the final. They then overcame Roscommon in the Connacht final by 2-13 v 2-09. Next up for Donal O’Fáthárta’s side were beaten Munster finalist Clare who were beaten by 0-18 to 0-11. In the semi-final, Meath led Galway by 2-04 v 0-06 at half-time in the All-Ireland semi-final before a fantastic second-half display saw Galway cruise home by 3-13 v 2-09.

The Kingdom started the season with an opening round Munster championship win over Tipperary (1-15 v 0-04), before a much tighter affair against Cork. They squeezed past their old rivals by the bare minimum (1-11 v 1-10) and then overcame Clare in the Munster final (3-21 v 1-07). The All-Ireland quarter-final clash against Roscommon resulted in an easy win for Kerry on a margin of 2-16 v 2-07. Monaghan in the semi-final was a much stiffer test and Kerry saw off a strong second-half fightback to win out by 1-16 v 2-11.

Team News

No information is available from either camp yet, however here are the starting teams from each counties semi-final wins.