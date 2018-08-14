3 best bets for the All-Ireland Final

The All-Ireland hurling Final is now just a few days away and we here at SportsNews Ireland have decided to look at 3 of the best bets for our followers to sink their teeth into for the weekend. Everyone loves a bet on the All-Ireland be it man of the match, first goalscorer etc. The match markets have Galway as favourites at 4/6 and Limerick at 13/8. I wouldn’t be backing any of that market anyway, but if you did fancy a bet go with the value bet of Limerick.

1. The first bet I like is the market of first goalscorer, currently Aaron Gillane is favourite at 13/2 to raise the first green flag of the day, while Conor Cooney and Johnny Glynn are next in line at 7/1 and 15/2 respectively. I quite like the 15/2 on offer for Glynn to get the first goal, his aerial presence is sure to cause the Limerick defence trouble and that is why would select Glynn.

2. The next market I like is the winning margin betting. Personally I feel this game will be won/lost in the last 10 minutes. Galway have a very strong starting team, while Limerck probably have the better panel of players in terms of the substitutes they can call on. However, I still think the experience of last years final will help Galway here, it will be tight but I think Galway will win by two or three points and therefore on that evidence would side with the winning margin market of Galway by 1-3 points at odds of 7/2.

3. The third market I like is the market on selecting who will get nominated for the RTE Man of the Match award. This means the 1 of your selections has to be n the top three of the Sunday Game panel who they put up for the award. There are a couple of bets i like here. I like Padraig Mannion to be nominated at 7/2, he has had a massive year for Galway and a big performance will see him not only get man of the match but go close to scooping the hurler of the year award. Another player I like is Joe Canning at 5/2, if Galway are to win the Portumna will need to at the top of his game and let’s be honest everytime he goes out to play in the maroon of Galway this is the case. at odds of 5/2 I would be advising this very highly. Looking at some Limerick players that could get nominated, I like the odds on offer for Aaron Gillane at 4/1 he had a massive semi-final and I can see him going close, Tom Morrissey may also be worth a few quid at 6/1 to be nominated.