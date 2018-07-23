5 Key Players to look out for Cork v Limerick

So just as we done with the other semi-final (Clare v Galway) we will once again take a look at 5 key players that should have a massive say on whether their respective sides will reach an All-Ireland hurling final in August. We take a look at these 5 key players below.

1 Seamus Harnedy – Harnedy is vital to the Cork cause especially this Sunday he will be when he comes up against a physical and mean Limerick defence. The sides are both equally matched in every way but Harnedy could be the difference between the sides. He is surely on the way to getting an all-star his performances on the way to this game were impressive, he was superb against Clare and Tipperary in the round robin games. A big performance from the St Ita’s man is expected.

2 Graeme Mulcahy – He has been superb this year for the Shannonsiders and he has been showing well in all games to date he has also contributed a lot of scores on the board in big games. If he is given space by the Cork defence he will exploit them with his speed and accuracy. A superb hurler can be a match winner for sure.

3 Darragh Fitzgibbon – We all know that this lad is one for the future but he has already shown he can mix it with the big boys especially last year he was immense for the Rebels. He has a superb engine and Croke Park will certainly suit him a lot. He is superb going forward but equally as effective going back to defend. He is an immense talent and Cork have really found a good young hurler with Fitzgibbon who surely has to get an all-star this year.

4 Pat Horgan – The Glen Rovers man has had an impressive season thus far. A big game from him should see Cork go close here. He tends to play good in Croke Park, last year against Waterford he was superb despite Cork losing out. He is deadly accurate from anything in midfield in is almost guaranteed a point everytime. He also comes up with key goals at crucial times. Expect Horgan to be marked tightly by Sean Finn or Richie English on Sunday.

5 Aaron Gillane – If Horgan is key to Cork then Gillane is the same for Limerick. He is eagle eyed from frees, any free given to him is basically a guaranteed point. He also contributes heavy from play though so the Cork defence will need to be on their guard. He has strong aerial ability as well and when near the square can pop up with a goal or two. I feel a big game is in him and he owes to Limerick people here as well after he got sent off against Cork in the Munster round robin game at Pairc Ui Chaoimh a month ago.