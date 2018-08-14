5 Key Players to watch out for in the All-Ireland Hurling Final

A massive weekend ahead for Limerick and Galway players, supporters and management. A week where the build up to the All-Ireland hurling final hits fever pitch. This game promises to be a thrilling encounter between both sides who are fully deserving of their place in the final, Galway a strong physical side managed by Micheal O’Donoghue and a youthful Limerick side managed by John Kiely. We will now look at 5 players to look out for in in the biggest game of the year that throws in at 3.30pm on Sunday.

1. Gearoid McInerney (Galway) – McInerney missed the All-Ireland semi-final replay win over Clare but he has no been declared fit to play the All-Ireland Final against Limerick according to several reports he trained over the weekend. McInerney is a massive player at centre back for Galway, he has a physical presence be it in the air or on the ground, he is a no nonsense defender and as solid as it comes in the game at the minute. A massive game from McInerney if he starts will see Galway go close to lifting Liam McCarthy once more.

2. Aaron Gillane (Limerick) – Gillane was superb against Cork in the semi-final. He is up there with the best forwards in the game at present. He has power, pace and aerial ability, while his accuracy from placed balls and from open play has been superb. Any mistakes or frees given away by the Galway defence will be punished by Gillane. A massive game from him and Limerick could well be bringing Liam McCarthy back to the Shannonside.

3. Joe Canning (Galway) – We just couldnt leave the 2017 hurler of the year out. He is without doubt a key player. Joe offers a lot more than just scoring from frees though, he has become the director in the Galway attack now, he drifts out to the wings and out to midfield to delivier the quick ball into the deadly inside line that include Johnny Glynn, Conor Whelan and Conor Cooney. The Portumna man remains calm under pressure and easily notches 0-10 or 0-11 every game now, with scores coming from sidelines, frees and of course play. A big game from the centre forward is expected yet again.

4. Declan Hannon (Limerick) – Hannon has had a superb year at the heart of the Limerick defence. He has been solid throughout the whole summer campaign, Hannon brings power, superb aerial ability and shows what is all good about Limerick hurling. He will be given the task of marking Joe Canning but if he comes out on top in that battle then Limerick will go close.

5. Daithi Burke (Galway) – Burke has been excellent yet again at full back and is now in my mind the best full back in Ireland. He is similar to McInerney, a nonsense defender, strong on the high ball and very solid and gives little away just ask John Conlon who had a torrid time in the replay. Burke will be tested once again on Sunday but a different type of test with Seamus Flanagan who offers a lot more speed. Much will rely on how he can cope with Flanagan in my opinion and it could be the winning o the game.