5 Landmark Sponsorship Deals in Irish Sport

There’s a lot of money in sports, and with that money, comes some very lucrative sponsorship deals. Some of the biggest companies in the world are willing to sponsor athletes and sports teams; even entire leagues and competitions.

Here are five of the biggest sponsorship deals involving Irish sport in recent years.

All Ireland Football Championship and AIB (€4.5 million)

The GAA and AIB came to an agreement on a sponsorship deal worth €1.5 million a year over three years. It also ensured that AIB would be the GAA All-Ireland Football championship's official sponsor.

IRFU and 3 and Canterbury (€22 million)

Irish rugby experienced something of a resurgence in the era of Joe Schmidt. A famous victory over England just a few short years ago marked what was the coach’s 10th consecutive win for Ireland. Not only has the club earned huge success on the field, but they are also winning off the paddock. Their sponsorship arrangement with mobile service provide 3 was worth €22 million over six years. The IRFU agreed to the deal with both 3 and Canterbury after the Union upon agreed to pay Puma a settlement fee of €11.5 million due to withdrawing its sponsorship early. The deal didn’t meet the agreed-upon €40 million but it’s still not a bad deal within the landscape of Irish sport.

All Ireland Hurling Championship and Etihad (€5 million)

Airline Etihad, known for sponsoring Manchester City in the English Premier League, signed a deal in 2012 with the senior hurling championship. The deal was thought to be worth around €5 million to the GAA. Etihad sponsored the competition until 2017. The airline from Abu Dhabi also managed to secure exclusive rights to name Croke Park’s Skyline rooftop attraction. The rooftop offers visitors a stunning view of the capital city from some 17 storeys high.

FAI and 3 (€4 million)

Mobile provider 3 renewed their deal with the Football Association of Ireland and Republic of Ireland football team in 2015. The deal was worth €8.9 million and ensured that the arrangement would continue until at least 2020. Despite a number of disappointing Irish performances on the field, there was no denying the popularity of the sport among consumers and fans. The deal still ranks among the most lucrative sponsorship arrangements in Irish sport.

Dublin GAA and AIG (€4 million)





In 2013, Dublin GAA agreed to terms on what the largest-ever inter-county sponsorship deal. The agreement was thought to be worth €4 million over five years. The deal brought together Dublin’s camogie, hurling, and football teams under one lone banner. The deal was more than double what any other single county could come close to, which underlined Dublin’s growth as a powerhouse both hurling and football.