5 teams to back this weekend in the GAA Club championship

So it’s another weekend action packed of sport and of course the GAA club scene is now getting down to the business end with semi-finals and finals taking place this weekend all over the four provinces. So we have decided this weekend to give you something and come up with an accumulator we think will go close this weekend. You better be quick as the first game throws in this evening.

So the first team we have selected is Naomh Conaill to beat Glenswilly in the Donegal senior championship. Naomh Conaill are warm favourites at 4/11 and we expect them to beat Michael Murphy’s Glenswilly on Saturday night. Our attention then turns to Sunday where there are loads of games on. We will go to Wicklow hurling championship here where Bray Emmets take on Carnew Emmets. Bray should get the job done in my opinion and are odds of 4/11 to do so. The Dublin hurling semi-finals also take place tomorrow and we are going with reigning Dublin and All-Ireland Champions Cuala to book a place in the final at odds of 2/5 to beat Kilmacud Crokes. Ballyboden-St Endas are also in action and we think they will overcome St Vincents at a price of 4/11.

The Tipperary hurling championship is also included in our accumulator. Thurles Sarsfields have a superb record and are going for five in a row here, they face a tough test against Nenagh Eire Og but with the Mahers present for Sars they look good value at 1/2 to win. In Wexford the semi-finals are also down for decision and we have selected St Martin’s to beat Rapparees at odds of 4/6.

This accumulator bet is 8/1 with most firms and represents value in my eyes anyway and may be worth a 5 euro or 10 euro note this weekend for interest if nothing else.