AIB and GAA announce Club Football Team of Year

The GAA in conjunction with AIB have announced the Club Football Team of the Year. All-Ireland Champions Corofin for the second year in a row dominate the team with 7 players in total. The Galway, Connacht and All-Ireland Champions of 2019 also have Kieran Molloy and Gary Sice up for the overall Club Footballer of the Year award, Kevin Cassidy from Gaoth Dobhair club is the third player that is to be considered.

The full 15 which was named seen Bernard Power from the Corofin club selected between the sticks. The full back line then Mullinalaghta’s Patrick Fox was named at corner back, Odhran McFadden Ferry at full back from the Gaoth Dobhair club and in the other corner Liam Silke from Corofin. The half back line which was named was Corofin’s Kieran Molloy at wing back, Donal McElligiott from the Mullinalaghta club at centre back and Dr Croke’s man Gavin White completing the line on the other wing. The midfield pairing was Daithi Burke (Corofin) and Donegal star Odhran McNiallais. The half forward line picking up their awards were Gary Sice (Galway), Kieran O’Leary (Dr Crokes) and Jason Leonard (Corofin). Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes), Martin Farragher (Corofin) and Kevin Cassidy (Gaoth Dobhair) were selected in the full forward line.

AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards – Football 2019

Bernard Power (Corofin)

Liam Silke (Corofin)

Patrick Fox (Mullinalaghta)

Odhrán McFadden-Ferry (Gaoth Dobhair)

Kieran Molloy (Corofin)

Gavin White (Dr. Crokes)

Donal McElligott (Mullinalaghta)

Daithí Burke (Corofin)

Odhrán MacNiallais (Gaoth Dobhair)

Gary Sice (Corofin)

Kieran O’Leary (Dr Crokes)

Jason Leonard (Corofin)

Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)

Kevin Cassidy (Gaoth Dobhair)

Martin Farragher (Corofin)

CLUB FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Kevin Cassidy (Gaoth Dobhair), Kieran Molloy (Corofin), Gary Sice (Corofin)