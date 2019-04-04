AIB and GAA announce Club Hurling Team of the Year

Ballyhale Shamrocks the newly crowned club champions have 6 players on the AIB GAA Club Players team of the year. Ballyhale who ruled the roost in Kilkenny as well as dominating in Leinster, have also Colin Fennelly and Adrian Mullen for the overall Club Hurler of the Year Award, they have also be joined Waterford centre and Ballygunner club man Pauric Mahony up for the award.

The full 15 was Stephen O’Keeffe in the goal. He had a superb year for the club and will look to continue his form with Waterford come the Munster Championship. The full back line that was selected at corner back Antrim and Cushendall’s Eoghan Campbell. Joey Holden was named at full back, while Ballygunner’s Ian Kenny is named in the other corner back slot. The half back line is Ballgunner’s Philip Mahony, Michael Fennelly at centre back and St Thomas’ man Fintan Burke as the other wing back. The midfield pairing that was selected was Shane O’Sullivan from the Ballygunner club and Neill McManus from the Cushendall club who had another good year for his club.

The front 6 in the forwards are all fully deserving of the place on the team. Adrian Mullen is selected alongside TJ Reid who is at centre forward, the other wing is Pauric Mahony from the Ballygunner club. The full forward line that was selected is Eoin Coady (Ballyhale), Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale) and Brian Carroll (Coolderry).

GAA President John Horan speaking at the announcement of the team said “This is a great honour for the clubs, schools and families who have players represented on this prestigious selection – players who have given so much of their time to the perfection of their skills in the service of their clubs,” He continued “Every year the hurling club championship can be relied upon to bring us so much about what makes the club campaign so enthralling – legends are born and history is made –and all for the glory of clubs and communities. “These awards look to pay tribute to the stand out performers and our thanks to AIB for enabling us to make this scheme possible.”

The award ceremony takes place on Saturday evening at Croke Park where the club hurler of the year will be announced.

