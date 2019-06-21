All-Ireland Football Qualifiers: Antrim v Kildare, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Antrim v Kildare, Saturday, 3 pm, Corrigan Park

Antrim will welcome Kildare to Corrigan Park on Saturday afternoon in the All-Ireland Football Qualifiers. The game throws in at 3 pm.

Click Livescores. sportsnewsireland.com for live updates

Kildare manager Cian O’Neill will be looking for his side to bounce back following the exit to Dublin in Leinster.

Firstly, let’s take a look at Antrim. Lenny Harbinson is at the helm. Antrim lost their match to Tyrone in the Ulster quarter-final by 2-23 to 2-09. However, they got a superb over Louth in Drogheda two weeks ago when they won 2-16 to 1-11, that win meant the Saffrons progressed to round two of the qualifiers for the first time since 2015. This will be a tough challenge for them though. In defence Patrick McCormick, Niall Delargy, Patrick McBride are all excellent footballers. In attack, they will need to get plenty of scores from Matthew Fitzpatrick and Ryan Murray if they are to come out on the right side with a win here.

Kildare have played four championship games this summer all coming in Leinster. They beat Wicklow narrowly 0-15 to 1-10 in the first round of the Leinster championship, before drawing with Longford 1-21 to 3-15 in a cracking game after extra time. The Lilywhites won the replay comfortably enough 1-18 to 0-10. The Leinster semi-final against Dublin was a different story though as they lost out by 15 points, 0-26 to 0-11. In defence Kildare will look to Mick O’Grady, Eoin Doyle, and Keith Cribbin. Kevin Feely and Tommy Moolick will likely team up in midfield once again. Adam Tyrrell, Neill Flynn, and Paddy Brophy will the main men in the attack.

Previous Championship Meetings

The sides meet for the third time in championship football. The sides met in 2010, where they played out at 0-15 each draw at Newbridge before Kildare won the replay at Casement Park by 1-15 to 0-09. Kildare made it to All-Ireland semi-final that year where they lost out to Down.

Team News

Antrim: TBA

Kildare: TBA

Betting

Kildare are 1/7 to win and progress to Round 3 of the qualifiers, while Antrim are 7/1 to cause an upset. The draw is 14/1. I expect Kildare to get the win here. Kildare -7 at even money is the bet for me.