All-Ireland Football Qualifiers: Longford v Tyrone, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Longford v Tyrone, Saturday, 5 pm, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park

Longford will welcome Tyrone to Pearse Park on Saturday evening where the sides will meet in the All-Ireland Football Qualifiers. The game throws in at 5 pm.

Click Livescores. sportsnewsireland.com for live updates

This is a tricky game for Tyrone as Longford will not fear anyone in their back yard, just ask Kerry and Dublin who they pushed close over the years at this venue in the qualifiers.

Looking at Longford they have enjoyed a relatively good year. They drew with Kildare in the quarter-final in Leinster 3-15 to 1-21 after extra time. That obviously meant a replay was required where they lost out 1-18 to 0-10. They made amends for that defeat with a win over Carlow in the qualifiers 2-11 to 0-07. Padraic Davis will know the challenge of Tyrone will be much more difficult. In defence Donal McElligott, Colm P Smyth and John Keegan will be key players. David McGivney will be the man Paddy Collum will be looking to find with the kick outs in midfield. David Mimnagh, Michael Quinn and James McGivney will be the trio tasked with unlocking Tyrone’s defence.

Mickey Harte would have been disappointed the way his side lost to Donegal in the Ulster semi-final. They just didn’t have enough and Donegal with Jamie Brennan and Michael Murphy took advantage of some poor defending something you wouldn’t expect from a Mickey Harte side. They are massive favourites so all the pressure will be on the Red Hands to come away with the win. In the defence, Ronan McNamee, Michael McKernan and Padraig Hampsey will all need to have big performances. Peter Harte, Mattie Donnelly and Cathal McShane will be tasked with getting the scores.

Previous Championship Meetings

They meet in the qualifiers for the second time, that meeting came in 2011 when Tyrone won by 1-17 to 0-15 at Pearse Park. Tyrone have reached the All-Ireland quarter-finals through the qualifiers on seven occasions.

Team News

Betting

Tyrone are 1/14 to win the game, while Longford are a massive price at 8/1 if you think they can cause an upset. The draw is priced at 14/1. Tyrone should prove to good this time around Tyrone -8 at even money looks a good bet.