All-Ireland Football Qualifiers: Offaly v Sligo, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Offaly v Sligo, Sunday, 2 pm, O’Connor Park, Tullamore

Offaly and Sligo meet in the only qualifier game on Sunday. The game takes place at 2 pm in Tullamore.

Click Livescores. sportsnewsireland.com for live updates

This game is 50-50, in my opinion, both sides have a massive chance of getting into the next round of the qualifiers.

Offaly come into the game on the back of a narrow loss to Meath in the Leinster Championship 1-13 to 0-14. Meath are up against Dublin in the Leinster Final on Sunday. They played London in the first round of the qualifiers where they won easily enough 1-21 to 1-11. John Maughan is in charge of Offaly and he will want a big performance from his players here. In defence Eoin Rigney, Niall Darby and Johnny Moloney will be key players. Peter Cunningham will partner Eoin Carroll in midfield. Bernard Allen who kicked 0-11 against London 0-06 from play will the main scoring threat alongside Niall and Ruairi McNamee.

Sligo have Paul Taylor as the new boss and he will be looking for his side to progress further in the championship with a win. In fairness, they got a got draw considering the other teams they could have been paired with. Sligo were defeated in Connacht by Galway 3-11 to 0-07 so they will be seeking a better performance this time around. In defence Kyle Cawley and Gerard O’Kelly Lynch will be key players. Adrian McIntyre will line up in midfield, In the forwards, Niall Murphy, Pat Hughes and Adrian Marren will be key players for the Yeats men.

Previous Championship Meetings

This will be the sides first meeting in championship football. Both teams played in Division 3 where Offaly survived thanks to a win over Sligo by a point. Sligo lost all 7 games in the division and were relegated to Division 4 for 2020.

Team News

Offaly: TBA

Sligo: TBA

Betting

Offaly are 2/7 to win this game, while Sligo are 10/3 and the draw is 9/1. Home advantage to swing it in Offaly favour by 3 or 4 points.