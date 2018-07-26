All Ireland Minor Hurling Semi-Final Previews

The minor hurling semi-finals will take place this weekend in what looks like two top quality games. First up on Saturday will be the meeting of Dublin and Galway at 3pm, while on Sunday then old rivals Tipperary will go into battle with Kilkenny.

Galway booked their place in the semi-final with a win over Kilkenny last time out. Jeffrey Lynskey’s men were very impressive in that game to be fair going on to win 1-21 to 2-11. Galway have some superb players like Donal O’Shea, Dean Reilly and Oisin Flannery. Big performances from that trio should see Galway go very close to reaching another final. Looking at their opponents Dublin then, they have some superb players in their ranks also like Luke Swan, Liam Dunne and Darragh Purcell, while in defence Cian Hogan and Ian O hEither are solid at number three and six. I fully expect Galway to be to good for Dublin on this occasion, I am sure they have their sights set on a second successive title.

The second semi-final takes place on Sunday with neighbours Kilkenny and Tipperary locking horns. Richie Mulrooney has a wealth of talent at his disposal for this game. In defence Jamie Young, Padraic Moylan and Harry Walsh are all superb hurlers, while in attack they can rely on Conor Kelly, Ciaran Brennan and George Murphy to provide the scores. Looking at Tipperary players like Conor Whelan at full back and Fintan Purcell at centre back are solid defenders. In attack much willy rely on the scoring of Sean Hayes, Ryan Renehan and Jack Lanigan.

I full expect both Galway and Kilkenny to come through in these games this weekend but they both will be cracking encounters with some superb scores so get in early to Croke Park if you are heading there this weekend to watch the young talent on show.