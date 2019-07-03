All-Ireland Qualifier: Cavan v Tyrone, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Cavan v Tyrone, Saturday, 5 pm, Clones

This is a massive game for both sides as one way or another one team will be exiting the championship on Saturday evening. This could be the game of the weekend in my opinion as Cavan and Tyrone have played some good football this summer. The game is live on Sky Sports and throws in at 5 pm from St Tiernach’s Park in Clones.

Cavan come into the game after a superb 2019 to be fair. Mickey Graham led his side to an Ulster Final their first since 2001, where they actually played Tyrone. They had a good Ulster Championship, they beat Monaghan 1-13 to 0-12, before following that up with a draw 0-17 to 1-14 with Armagh, before going on to win the replay 0-23 to 0-17. Donegal proved too good for them in the Ulster Final but they still managed to kick 2-16 which would win most games these days. Mickey Graham has built a solid team. In defence Padraig Faulkner, Conor Moynagh and Killian Clarke have all been superb, while Gearoid McKiernan has been exceptional in midfield. In the attack players like Dara McVeety, Niall Murray and Cian Mackey have all been playing well.

Tyrone and Mickey Harte come into the game with a couple of qualifier wins under their belts so confidence should be high. In Ulster, they beat Derry 1-19 to 1-13, Antrim 2-23 to 2-09, before losing the Ulster semi-final to eventual provincial winners Donegal. Since then though they have beaten Longford 2-15 to 1-14 and then last weekend beat Kildare in a massive performance at Newbridge 2-22 to 1-15. Again 2-22 is superb scoring and would win most games. In defence, Hugh Pat McGeary, Michael Cassidy and Ronan McNamee will again need to have big games, Colm Cavanagh in midfield is getting better with every game. In attack, Peter Harte has found form after an impressive display against Kildare, while Mattie Donnelly, Cathal McShane and Darren McCurry have also all been playing well.

Last 5 Championship Meetings

2018 Tyrone 0-18 Cavan 1-12 (Round 3 Qualifier)

2016 Tyrone 5-16 Cavan 2-17 (Ulster semi-final replay)

2016 Cavan 0-16 Tyrone 3-07 (Ulster semi-final)

2005 Tyrone 3-19 Cavan 0-07 (Ulster semi-final replay)

2005 Tyrone 0-10 Cavan 1-07 (Ulster semi-final)

Statistics

Cavan are looking for their first win over Tyrone since 1983 when they won 0-11 to 0-10 in an Ulster quarter-final. Tyrone are looking to reach the quarter-final for the 15th time in 19 seasons, Cavan are bidding to reach the quarter-final for only the second time having been last there in 2013 when losing to Kerry.

Team News

Cavan: TBA

Tyrone: TBA

Betting

Tyrone are favourites at 2/7 to win, while if you fancy an upset Cavan are 10/3. I expect Tyrone to win this. Tyrone -4 at even money looks a good bet. Mattie Donnelly to get man of the match should also be considered.