All-Ireland Qualifier Result: Mayo come away from Newry with 1-16 to 1-11 win

Mayo 1-16 Down 1-11

Mayo came away from Newry with a 1-16 to 1-11 win in their All-Ireland qualifier meeting on Sunday.

Mayo despite conceding a goal after just 8 minutes through Caolan Mooney and then losing Darren Coen who was black carded lead by 0-10 to 1-03 at the break. Conor Loftus and Andy Moran got two early points but then Mooney got the Down goal. It was a superb goal, he broke past two defenders and then finished expertly past David Clarke. Aidan O’Shea, Colm Boyle, Lee Keegan, and Paddy Durcan were all superb in the opening half. Conor Loftus kicked three points two came from play, while Fionn McDonagh, Kevin McLoughlin, O’Shea and Chris Barrett all raised white flags for James Horan’s charges. Down were finding scores hard to come by but when they did Donal O’Hare, Pat Havern and Owen McCabe all pointed. Lee Keegan and Caolan Mooney then traded points, but then Mayo got a goal of their own through Conor Loftus. Mayo were 1-11 to 1-05 ahead.

Six points separated the sides coming down the home straight but down failed to wilt under the pressure as Connaire Harrison, Cory Quinn and Jerome Johnston all pointed. Diarmuid 0’Connor, Keegan and Cian Treacy all sealed scores. Mayo will now look forward to round 3 of the All-Ireland football qualifiers, while for Down, they now will have to wait till next January for competitive action.

Down: R Burns; D O’Hagan, B McArdle, G Collins; R McAleenan, K Kernan, D Guinness; J Flynn, C Poland; C Francis, C Mooney (1-1), P Laverty; P Havern (0-1), D O’Hare (0-3, 2fs), C Harrison (0-2).

Subs used: J Guinness for Laverty; J Johnston (0-1) for D Guinness; C Quinn (0-2) for Havern; B O’Hagan for McCabe (inj);

Mayo: D Clarke; C Barrett (0-1), B Harrison, K Higgins; L Keegan (0-3), C Boyle, P Durcan; D O’Connor (0-1), A O’Shea (0-1); F McDonagh (0-2), C Loftus (1-4, 3fs), J Doherty; K McLoughlin (0-1), D Coen, A Moran (0-2).

Subs used: E Regan for Coen (black card); F Boland for Doherty; C Treacy (0-1) for McLoughlin; M Plunkett for Moran; J McCormack for O’Connor.