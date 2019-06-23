All-Ireland Qualifier Result: McNamee on the double as Offaly beat Sligo 3-17 to 0-15

Offaly 3-17 Sligo 0-15

Niall McNamee was the star of the show as he hit 2-02 as Offaly picked up a massive 11 point over Sligo at Tullamore on Sunday.

Offaly never looked like losing this game, they really impressed me. Rhode club man McNamee and Shane Horan who plays with the Kilmacud club in Dublin registered goals inside the first quarter of the game. Offaly led by 0-03 to 0-02 after Bernard Allen, Paddy Dunican and Niall McNamee all registering points. McNamee then got the first goal of the game, before Horan followed that up minutes later with another goal. It was Offaly 2-03 Sligo 0-02 after 13 minutes. Niall Murphy and Sean Carrobine had the Yeats County in touch but John Maughan side took control again with Cunningham and Mangan (2) extending the lead out to eight, 2-06 to 0-04. Sligo finished the half the stronger though as Niall Murphy kicked two points, along with scores from Carrobine, Pat Hughes and O’Connor. It was 2-08 to 0-09 at the break.

Sligo had the wind in the second half but they didn’t use it to their advantage. In fact Offaly all but put the game to bed with a second McNamee goal on 39 minutes, before three more points were added onto the Offaly total through Dunican, Horan, and Allen. It was now 3-11 to 0-09. Barry Gorman kicked a score on 53 minutes for Sligo to end the poor Sligo spell without a score. They went on to kick four points in a row then to cut the gap to 8 points, 3-13 to 0-14. However, it was to be Offaly’s day as they kicked three of the last four scores. They now go into the pot for the next round of the qualifiers.

Offaly – P Dunican (0-3, 2f, 1’45); D Hogan, E Rigney, D Dempsey (0-1); C Donohoe, J Moloney, N Darby (0-1); E Carroll (0-1), P Cunningham (0-1); S Horan (1-1), A Sullivan (0-1), C Mangan (0-2); B Allen (0-4, 1f), N McNamee (2-2, 0-1f), R McNamee. Subs: M Abbott for R McNamee, P McConway for A Sullivan, J O’Connor for C Mangan, S Tierney for N McNamee, C Horan for D Hogan, N Bracken for S Horan.

Sligo – E Kilgallon; P McNamara, P Laffey, N Mullen; D Cummins (0-2), K Cawley, G O’Kelly Lynch; P Kilcoyne (0-1), A McIntyre; K McKenna, P O’Connor (0-2), M Gordon; S Carrabine (0-2f), P Hughes (0-2), N Murphy (0-4, 1f). Subs: N Ewing for K McKenna (BC), B Gorman (0-1) for M Gordon, J F Carr for G O’Kelly Lynch, L Nicholson for A McIntyre, D Quinn (0-1) for P O’Connor, B McGowan for S Carrabine.