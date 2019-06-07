All Ireland Qualifiers: Offaly v London, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Offaly v London, Saturday, 1.30pm, Tullamore

Offaly welcome London to O’Connor Park in Tullamore on Saturday. The game throws in at 1.30pm.

Offaly come into the game on the back of a loss to Meath in the Leinster championship first round. John Maughan will look for another massive performance here to get over the Exiles. He has a good bunch of players that pushed Meath very close, a repeat performance here would be good enough in my opinion. Eoin Rigney and Niall Darby are superb defenders, they will line out at full back and wing back respectively. In attack Niall McNamee, Bernard Allen and Anton Sullivan will be key players.

London come into the game after an early first-round exit in the Connacht quarter-final. They pushed Galway very close though which shows signs of improvement. Ciaran Deely will feel his side have a massive chance of winning this, based on that performance against Galway. Matthew Moynihan and Michael Clarke are key players in defence. In attack, Liam Gavaghan, Mark Gottsche and Killian Butler will be key players.

This is the third meeting between the sides in the qualifiers. Offaly won in 2003 winning 4-15 to 0-10, while in 2016 they also came out on top by 0-17 to 1-07. London have failed to win an All-Ireland qualifier game since 2011 when they beat Fermanagh by 6 points.

Manager Thoughts

Ciaran Deely speaking to the Irish Post said “I rate this Offaly side, “I played against them a few times for Wexford. They have always been a good team. They work hard, they have a game plan and they stick to it.“They are always very fit and physical and with John Maughan that has gone to another level this year. So we aren’t viewing this as a favourable draw in that sense.”

John Maughan

Team News

Offaly (All-Ireland SFC v London): Paddy Dunican; Declan Hogan, Eoin Rigney, David Dempsey; Cian Donohoe, Johnny Moloney, Niall Darby; Eoin Carroll, Peter Cunningham; Shane Horan, Anton Sullivan, Cathal Mangan; Bernard Allen, Niall McNamee, Ruairi McNamee

LONDON: Gavin McEvoy; Philip Butler, Matthew Moynihan, Conor O’Neill; David Carrabine, Michael Clarke, Eoin Flanagan; Aidan McDermott, Liam Feerick; Mark Gottsche, Liam Gavaghan, Gavin Tully; Conor Doran, Fearghal McMahon, Killian Butler.

Betting

Offaly are 1/8 to win the game, London have been installed at odds of 13/2 to come away with the win. I fancy Offaly to win this. Offaly -6 at 10/11 in the handicap market looks a good bet.