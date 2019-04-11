All Ireland Senior Camogie 2019 Betting, Fixtures & Results

The camogie championship is very close in the betting with little to separate three or four teams. Lets take a look at the betting below.

CLICK HERE FOR THE 2019 GAA FOOTBALL AND HURLING FIXTURES

Kilkenny and Cork are joint favourite to lift the O’Duffy Cup in 2019. Cork won the competition last year beating Kilkenny by 0-14 to 0-13. They hold the record for the most All-Ireland camogie titles with 28 in the roll of honour list. Kilkenny last won the camogie title in 2016 beating Cork by 1-13 to 0-09. They have 13 titles in the roll of honour. Galway have been installed as 4/1 to win the title, they last won the All-Ireland in 2013, previous to that they won it in 1996. These are the only 2 All-Ireland titles.

Tipperary are next in the betting these are 16/1 to win the title. They last won the title in 2004, before that they won 4 titles in 5 years. By the looks of the betting they will struggle though. Dublin are next in the betting, in terms of roll of honour they are second behind Cork with 26 titles, they last won the ladies camogie title way back in 1984. They won 10 camogie titles in a row though from 1955 to 1965. Clare are also 20/1 in the betting, they have yet to win the O’Duffy Cup. Wexford are 20/1 to win the title, they won 7 titles, most recently in 2012. Limerick are also 20/1 in the outright betting. They have 0 titles but they reached the All-Ireland final in 1970 losing out to Cork. Offaly are installed as 25/1 to win the O’Duffy Cup for the first time in their history, while Waterford who last made the final in 1945 at this grade are 33/1. Meath are the massive outsiders at 100/1.

CLICK HERE FOR CAMOGIE RESULTS AND FIXTURES