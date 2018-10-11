All Ireland Senior Football Championship Draw 2018

The draws for the Ulster, Munster, Leinster and Connacht Senior Football Championship were made on Thursday night on RTE and it has sprung up some exciting games. We will take you through each province now below.

Ulster SFC

Tyrone will have to do it the hard way in 2018 after been drawn in the preliminary round game to play Derry. Derry will be operating out of Division 4 in 2019. The winners of that will play Antrim in the quarter finals. The three remaining quarter finals see a derby between Cavan and Monaghan, while Down play Armagh and Fermanagh play Donegal. The semi-finals would be the winners of Cavan/Monaghan v winner of Down/Armagh and the second semi-final will be Fermanagh/Donegal v Tyrone/Derry or Antrim. Going on this Monaghan would look a good bet to win Ulster as they are on the opposite side of the draw to Tyrone and Donegal.

Munster SFC

The draw in Munster has kept Kerry and Cork apart. The only time they can meet is the Ulster Final. The quarter final pairings see Tipperary play Limerick and Clare meet Waterford. The winners of Clare/Waterford play Kerry and winners of Tipperary/Limerick play Cork. Looking like another Cork/Kerry Final so. and Kerry the eventual winners.

Leinster SFC

All Ireland Champions Dublin will play either Wexford or Louth in the quarter finals. So the first round of Leinster will see Louth play Wexford, Wicklow take on Kildare and Meath taking on John Maughan’s Offaly. The quarter finals would see Louth or Wexford play Dublin, Wicklow or Kildare play Longford, Meath or Offaly playing Carlow. Westmeath will take on Laois in the last quarter final. The semi finals would see Dublin/Wexford/ Louth play either Kildare/Wicklow or Longford. The other semi final would see Meath/Offaly or Carlow take on Laois or Westmeath. I expect a DubliN/Kildare final here with Dublin coming out on top.

Connacht SFC

In Connacht Mayo and Galway have been kept apart in the draw for the first time in four years. They could potentially ending up meeting in the final however. The quarter final pairings see Mayo travel to New York, London take on Galway and Leitrim battling it out with Roscommon. The semi finals will see the winners of New York/Mayo play Leitrim or Roscommon, the second semi-final will see Galway or London battling it out with Sligo, Going on the draw it is looking like a Mayo – Galway final. I think Mayo will win it as well.