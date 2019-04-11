All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Betting, Fixtures & Results

The championship is just over five weeks away now with the Leinster and Munster campaigns set to begin. The current All-Ireland odds suggest that it will be a close one again in 2019 on who will climb the steps of the Hogan Stand to lift Liam McCarthy.

Looking at the odds Galway are still the favourites at 10/3 to win despite not making the league final. Next in the betting is Limerick, John Kiely’s men have continued where they left off last year and have added a league title this year to that All-Ireland title in 2018. John Meyler’s Cork are next in the betting and are installed at 11/2. Next in the betting is Liam Sheedy’s Tipperary, they had an up and down league, but if there is anyone to turn things around it will be the Portroe man.

Brian Cody’s Kilkenny will be waiting in the long grass in Leinster for sure having failed to even make the quarter finals. The Ballyhale Shamrocks players will be back so that will boost them further. At 11/2 they would be worth a bet, they are never to far away. Clare are next in the betting at 9/1. They face a difficult trip to Waterford for the first game a loss and they could be in massive trouble. Waterford are 12/1 to win Liam McCarthy, when you consider the odds they may be worth an outside chance. They have good players Jamie Barron, Austin Gleeson and Stephen Bennett to name but a few, if they get to Croke Park for semi-final weekend they could be hard to beat, only missed out last year.

Wexford are 22/1 to win the All-Ireland. Davy will be surely targeting a quarter final spot at the very least. Wexford have good players but they haven’t won the All-Ireland since 1996. Dublin are 22/1 favourites also. They face a couple of difficult games, the game with Wexford will probably determine if they will reach a All-Ireland quarter final or not. Carlow are massive outsiders at 1000/1.