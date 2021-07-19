All-Ireland SHC Qualifiers Round 2 Draw

Round Two of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Qualifiers will see Clare take on Cork and Waterford play Galway on Saturday, July 24th.

Following the hurling action at the weekend, the draw was made, which saw Kilkenny and Limerick win the Leinster and Munster provincial titles respectively.

All sides involved in the draw were knocked out of their provincial championships at the quarter-final and semi-final stages.

The draw took place on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

Two of the sides were in action at the weekend in the first round of the qualifiers, with Cork and Galway starting their journey through the backdoor in round two after losses to eventual Munster champions Limerick and Dublin – the pair were awarded a bye for round one.

Brian Lohan’s Clare progressed to the second round after beating Wexford in a match-up against rival Bainisteoir Davy Fitzgerald at Semple Stadium.

Clare’s squad showed their worth and the Banner had another game in recent history that did not showcase an overreliance on the Championship’s top scorer Tony Kelly.

Cathal Malone, David Reidy, Ryan Taylor and Aidan McCarthy all chipped in with scores throughout the game and Clare’s bench also provided 1-02 for the side.

They will face a Cork side who have been inconsistent in 2021, and with five wins from their last six games, Brian Lohan’s men will be confident of progression.

Waterford earned a date with Galway and a repeat of the 2017 All-Ireland final after a five-point win over preliminary round winners Laois.

Waterford’s fortunes have been up-and-down this season with Liam Cahill and his players struggling to get the side back into the vein of form that saw them reach the All-Ireland final last year.

Galway will play their first game after a shock loss to Mattie Kenny’s Dublin hurlers and will want to bounce back from their defeat.

The Déise will have to be on their A-game to earn a date in the All-Ireland quarter-finals with either Dublin or Tipperary.

No time or venue have been announced for the two games yet.

All-Ireland Hurling Qualifiers Round Two

Clare v Cork

Waterford v Galway

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com