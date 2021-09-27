All-Ireland Winner Owen Mulligan Joins Tyrone U20 Backroom

Owen Mulligan Tyrone

Tyrone legend Owen Mulligan will work under Tyrone U20 manager Paul Devlin after joining his management team following the 2021 season.

The three-time All-Ireland winner joins the county’s U20 side after a poor year that saw the Red Hand exit the Championship after just one game.

Manager Paul Devlin signed a three-year extension in January after winning back-to-back Ulster titles with the team.

However, the side are yet to reach an All-Ireland final under their current manager – the addition of ‘Mugsy’ could improve those chances.

The pair, along with the rest of the backroom, will be responsible for the development of players as they aim to play for the senior side.

A social media announcement reads: “Paul Devlin Tyrone U. 20 Manager released details of the latest addition to the U. 20 backroom team. Owen Mulligan has been brought in to assist the U. 20 Tír Eoghain football management. Owen will be a welcome boost to the management team. Tyrone are glad to have him on board”

Mulligan won three All-Ireland titles with the county’s senior team under Mickey Harte in 2003, 2005 and 2008.

He also won four Anglo-Celt Cups and two National Football League titles and was made an All-Star in 2005.

The corner forward is best remembered for his goal against Dublin in the drawn quarter-final in 2005 – the Irish Independent described it as “one of the greatest goals of all time.”

The 40-year-old was also the Man of the Match in the 2005 All-Ireland final against Kerry and spent time abroad in Australia.

