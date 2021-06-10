Allianz Football League Division 1 Relegation semi-finals — Armagh v Roscommon

Kevin Ruddy
Armagh v Roscommon – Athletic Grounds – 3:00 pm – GAAGO

Armagh will host Roscommon at The Athletic Grounds in the first relegation play-off to determine who will stay in division 1 of the Allianz football league and who will drop down to division 2.

The Orchard County have looked out of sorts this campaign, not being able to string a consistent run of results together, leaving them in a relegation battle.

While Roscommon has lost all three of their league games, they have looked out of place.

With competition as tough as Dublin, Kerry and Galway in their group, it’s hard not to feel sympathy for the Rossies.

Form — last three results

Armagh – (Win, Loss, Draw)

Roscommon – (Loss, Loss, Loss)

Players to watch

Armagh: Stefan Campbell (Clan na Gael)

Roscommon: 

Starting/Predicted Teams
Armagh

Blaine Hughes, Ryan Kennedy, Aidan Forker, James Morgan, Connaire Mackin, Aaron McKay, Ciaron O’Hanlon, Niall Grimley, Jarlath Óg Burns, Jemar Hall, Rian O’Neill, Greg McCabe, Rory Grugan, Oisin O’Neill, Stefan Campbell

Roscommon

Colm Lavin; David Murray, Fergal Lennon, Gary Patterson; Conor Hussey, Niall Daly, Brian Stack; Eddie Nolan, Shane Killoran; Niall Kilroy, Cathal Cregg, Enda Smith; Ciaran Murtagh, Donie Smith, Diarmuid Murtagh

Betting

Armagh: 4/7

Roscommon: 7/4

Draw: 15/2

Prediction

Armagh.

