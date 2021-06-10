Allianz Football League Division 1 Relegation semi-finals — Armagh v Roscommon

Armagh v Roscommon – Athletic Grounds – 3:00 pm – GAAGO
Armagh will host Roscommon at The Athletic Grounds in the first relegation play-off to determine who will stay in division 1 of the Allianz football league and who will drop down to division 2.
The Orchard County have looked out of sorts this campaign, not being able to string a consistent run of results together, leaving them in a relegation battle.
While Roscommon has lost all three of their league games, they have looked out of place.
With competition as tough as Dublin, Kerry and Galway in their group, it’s hard not to feel sympathy for the Rossies.
Form — last three results
Armagh – (Win, Loss, Draw)
Roscommon – (Loss, Loss, Loss)
Players to watch
Armagh: Stefan Campbell (Clan na Gael)
Roscommon:
Starting/Predicted Teams
Armagh
Blaine Hughes, Ryan Kennedy, Aidan Forker, James Morgan, Connaire Mackin, Aaron McKay, Ciaron O’Hanlon, Niall Grimley, Jarlath Óg Burns, Jemar Hall, Rian O’Neill, Greg McCabe, Rory Grugan, Oisin O’Neill, Stefan Campbell
Roscommon
Colm Lavin; David Murray, Fergal Lennon, Gary Patterson; Conor Hussey, Niall Daly, Brian Stack; Eddie Nolan, Shane Killoran; Niall Kilroy, Cathal Cregg, Enda Smith; Ciaran Murtagh, Donie Smith, Diarmuid Murtagh
Betting
Armagh: 4/7
Roscommon: 7/4
Draw: 15/2
Prediction
Armagh.