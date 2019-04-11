Antrim Club Football Championship Betting, Fixtures & Results

The club championships are back in full flow having just finished on St Patrick’s Day when Corofin were crowned All-Ireland Champions. In the first of our previews of the gaa club scene we take a look at the Antrim club football championship.

CLICK HERE FOR THE 2019 GAA FOOTBALL AND HURLING FIXTURES

Last year’s winners Cargin are again the favourites. They have indeed won 3 out of the last 4 county titles in Antrim. In 2018 they beat Creggan Kickhams. They are strong 11/8 to claim club honours again. Next in the betting is St Gall’s at 11/4. The Belfast based club won 8 county titles in a row from 2007 to 2014. They also won the club All-Ireland in 2010. They have players like Kevin Niblock and CJ McGourty in their ranks. St John’s are another side that can go close having reached the semi-finals last year. They have 24 Antrim club football titles the last came in 1998. They are 5/1. Lamh Dhearg are next in the betting they won the Antrim title in 2017. They have players like Paddy Cunningham, Ryan Murray and Conor Murray in the side. They are 13/2. Creggan lost out in last years final to Cargin. They have won 2 Antrim club titles to date. They are 7/1.

The remaining teams that are in the senior ranks are outsiders but can cause a shock or two on any given day. Portglenone are 14/1. Naomh Eanna are next in the betting at 16/1 they won the Intermediate title in Antrim in 2018, they also won the Ulster title, before progressing to the All-Ireland intermediate final losing out out to Kilcummin of Kerry by 5-13 to 2-09. O’Donovan Rossa are next in the betting, the Belfast based side have a proud history they have 16 Antrim senior titles the last coming in 1991. Aghagallon are 33/1, Gort Na Mona are 50/1, Ahoghill 100/1, St Teresa’s 100/1 and St Brigid’s are 100/1.

I expect Cargin and St Gall’s to reach the final.

CLICK HERE FOR THE 2019 ANTRIM GAA FIXTURES AND RESULTS