Armagh Club Football Championship Betting, Fixtures & Results 2019

We have the betting, fixtures and results for The Armagh football championship which is as competitive as usual, with Crossmaglen looking to defending the title in which they won in 2018.

Crossmaglen are the favourites at 8/15 to maintain their crown they won in 2018 beating Ballymacnab by 0-24 to 1-15. They have won club All-Ireland titles in 2007, 2011 and 2012. St Patrick’s are next in the betting at 11/2, they have a few players in Kieran McGeeney’s squad at present Aidan Nugent, Pearse Casey, Ross McQuilan and Jason Duffy. They have never won the title but have finished runner up in 2013 and 2016. Next in the betting is Maghery, they are also 11/2 to win the county title in 2019. They won their first senior title in 2016 beating St Patrick’s. Armagh Harps are next in the betting at 8/1. They last won the title in 2017, they have current inter-county player Charlie Vernon in their ranks. Ballymacnab are also 8/1 to win, they were last year’s finalists losing out to Crossmaglen, they have Rory Grugan in their side which many would recognise.

From then on the odds are 40/1 and bigger. Silverbridge are 40/1, many will know this club as been the club of former Armagh player Jarlath Byrnes. Pearse Og are next in the market at 40/1 also they last won the title in 2009. Notable players for them would be Ronan Clarke who played for the Armagh seniors a couple of years ago as well as current player Eoghan Heaney. The remaining sides in the betting include Clann Eireann 50/1, Killeavy 50/1, Dromintee 50/1, Sarsfields 80/1, St Peter’s 80/1, Madden 80/1, Granemore 80/1, Culloville 100/1 and Annaghmore 150/1.

It would be very difficult not to see Crossmaglen win the championship again in 2019.

