As 8 teams exit the GAA football championship this weekend, 16 more await their fate in the round 2 qualifier draw tomorrow morning.

This weekends eight matches in round 1 of the qualifiers saw 8 sides exit this year’s Football Championship and the eight victors advance into tomorrow morning round 2 draw.

Today’s four games saw wins for Monaghan, Down, Longford and Westmeath and these sides will join yesterday’s winners Offaly, Leitrim, Derry and Antrim in Bowl One of tomorrow’s draw. Bowl Two which is made up of the beaten provincial semi-finals will consist of today’s beaten Leinster semi-finalists Laois and Kildare and Armagh who lost out to Cavan in their Ulster semi-final replay this afternoon. Last years All-Ireland finalists Tyrone once again must go through the qualifiers if they wish to return to this year’s showpiece event. Mayo, who contested back to back finals in 2016 & 2017 are also in Bowl Two after their loss to Roscommon in the Connacht Championship.

Bowl One: Offaly, Leitrim, Derry, Antrim, Monaghan, Down, Longford & Westmeath.

Bowl Two: Sligo, Mayo, Limerick, Clare, Tyrone, Armagh, Laois & Kildare.

The draw will be live tomorrow morning on both RTÉ News Now and RTÉ Radio 1, and we will provide updates once we have the fixtures to hand.

Round One GAA Football Qualifier results 2019

Saturday 8th June

Offaly 1-21 London 1-11

Leitrim 0-15 Wicklow 0-13

Wexford 0-10 Derry 4-16

Louth 1-11 Antrim 2-16

Sunday 9th June

Monaghan 1-10 Fermanagh 1-6

Down 1-13 Tipperary 1-10

Carlow 0-7 Longford 2-11

Westmeath 1-22 Waterford 0-7

After this weekends action, the line-ups for all four provincial finals are now also confirmed. Barring a draw, Galway or Roscommon will be the first side to nail down a spot in this year’s Super 8’s. They meet in Pearse Stadium next Sunday (16th June) at 4pm. The Munster showpiece contains the familiar pairing of Cork v Kerry who will meet in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday 22nd June (throw-in time to be confirmed). After Ulster Semi-final wins for Donegal and Cavan this weekend, they advance to meet in the Ulster final on Sunday 23rd June at 2pm, while on the same day the Royals stand between Dublin and a nine-in-a-row in Leinster. Indeed it was Meath who were the last side to beat the Dubs in the province, back in the 2010 Leinster semi-final.