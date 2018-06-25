Betting on the GAA Super 8’s

With many teams still looking to be involved in the first installment of the Super 8’s have decided to look at the odds on the teams that are currently in the qualifiers on reaching them.

Malachy O’Rourke’s Monaghan are 8/15 to progress through to the Super 8’s and that is easy to see why as they face Leitrim who are 40/1 to reach the final 8. Tyrone are 4/9 to progress to the Super 8’s but they face a tricky enough game against Cavan in an all Ulster affair, the Breffni men themselves are 4/1 to progress to the last eight. Mayo are 1/2 with the bookmakers to progress they face Kildare (4/1) for the minute at least anyway at Croke Park !

Roscommon are 11/8 to progress through to the Super 8’s and they could possibly play any of the big hitters in that round 4 clash depending on the winners from round 3 of course they could face Mayo, Roscommon or Monaghan. Cork are priced at 15/8 to progress to the super 8’s, however they will also face a round 4 game in order to get there. Similarly to Cork Armagh are priced at 15/8 to make into the Super 8’s, they had a good win over Sligo at the weekend and they play Clare in Round 3. Clare obviously then play Armagh and they are 4/1 to make it. Fermanagh are 5/2 to make it through to the last eight but a round 4 qualfier awaits them after Sunday’s heavy loss to Donegal.

Laois are 4/1 to make it through to the super 8’s but they will need to get past round 4 of the qualifier system to do so. If you like a bet I would go with the top 3 for sure to progress that been Monaghan, Tyrone and Mayo, while I also fancy Rosommon at 11/8.