Bonnar to stay in charge of Barrowsiders

Carlow boss Colm Bonnar has confirmed that he will remain in charge of the county’s senior hurlers for 2019.

The inaugural Joe McDonagh Cup winner bowed out of championship 2018 with a comprehensive defeat against Limerick last weekend, but in saying that is was a largely positive year for them. They got promoted in the league to Division 1b for 2019 and as previously stated won the Joe McDonagh, personally I would see them as two massive achievements for Carlow hurling and it’s shown more signs of progress when they are competing and winning.

Colm Bonnar who led them all the way to promotion and that Joe McDonagh is not resting on his laurels and is already looking forward to 2019. Speaking to the local Carlow National newspaper, the 2 time All-Ireland with Tipperary said, We are building and we are learning,” “We will learn and regroup. That is the standard we have to play to. He went on to say “We knew it was going to be a huge test coming in this late stage in the season. Limerick have been well tested with four serious games in Munster. You could see they were well focused. They knew exactly what they were doing and if anything it showed us what we are trying to do to get up to that level.”He went to say regarding the defeat to Limerick, ”We were training for a different kind of competition. They were training for the Liam MacCarthy and it showed. But we will have a different mindset next year”.

Carlow will operate alongside Galway, Waterford and Dublin in Division 1b next season where they will be severely tested in them three games. However, we are sure Bonnar knows the challenges ahead but who we are full sure they will give it a right go, they will have nothing to lose.