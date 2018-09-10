Brennan appointed Laois hurling boss

Kilkenny legend and Sunday Game pundit Eddie Brennan had been appointed as Laois senior hurlinf boss for 2019 as he was ratified at a meeting on Monday night.

Brennan’s selectors were also ratified by the Laois County Board Committee on Monday and his selectors will be Tommy Fitzgerald from the Portlaoise club and Fran Dowling from the Camross club in the county. Brennan and eight time All-Ireland winner with Kilkenny under the stewardship of Brian Cody was put forward for the position last month by a selection Committee of Niall Rigney, Eamon Jackman and Declan Conroy. He will now fill the role which was vacated by Eamonn Kelly who stepped from the position in June following a poor campaign failing to make any impact in the Joe McDonagh Cup and failed to make the final. Kelly was in charge for two years in Laois.

Brennan comes into his first senior job in inter county management but he certainly has what it takes and is a proven winner. He has already some inter county experience at U-21 level with the Kilkenny side where he managed them for two seasons guiding them to a an All-Ireland Final appearance against Limerick in 2017. Brennan won 11 Leinster titles, 8 All Ireland Medals, 5 national league medals and 4 all star awards.

In my opinion the appointment of Brennan is an excellent one. It seems to fit the bill. He is a proven winner and in my opinion can get Laois up to the required standard to compete and get back into the Liam McCarthy competition for 2020. We wish Fast Eddie the best of luck in his management role.