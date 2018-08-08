Brennan proposed as new Laois hurling boss

Eight time All-Ireland winner and current Sunday Game analyst Eddie Brennan has been proposed as the new Laois senior hurling manager by the selection committee which was put in charge to find the successor to Eamonn Kelly who stepped down from his role a few months ago.

The Craig-Ballycallan club man was put forward for the post by a three man committee compromising of Niall Rigney, Declan Conroy and Eamonn Jackman who put forward his name in an executive meeting of the Laois county board. It Brennan is ratified as O’Moore county boss he will replace Kelly who managed Laois for the last two seasons, this season was particularly poor for Laois hurling as they failed to make it out of the Joe McDonagh Cup group stages, subsequently missing out on a final place, the top two teams qualified just to clarify for our readers.

If Brennan was to come into the Laois setup as boss he will bring the edge and the winning mentality that he had as a player with Kilkenny which led him to 8 All-Ireland medals under Brian Cody. Brennan along with Sunday Game role also managed the Kilkenny U21 side for the last two years, he guided the Cats to an All-Ireland Final appearance in 2017 only to be beaten by Limerick in which a few later he announced he would be stepping down from the job as Cats U21 boss.

It remains to be seen if Brennan will take up the role or not but I am sure we will know more news of the situation in the next few days when something will be announced.