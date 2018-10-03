Brogan looks set to continue for 2019

Dublin’s Bernard Brogan has said he will sit down with manager Jim Gavin in the coming weeks to see if there is a role for him in 2019, in a season where Dublin will be looking to make history to become the first side to win 5 All-Ireland titles in a row.

Brogan has admitted that he would be tough to walk away from the side. The St Oliver Plunketts- Eoghan Ruadh club man suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury in February this year and played very little for Dublin as a result. Brogan who is now 34 years of age made a brief appearance of the substitute bench in Dublin’s hammering of Roscommon in the Super 8 group stages but that was his only involvement on the pitch in Dublin championship winning campaign. Brogan was speaking on the Nicky Byrne on RTE 2FM on Monday in which he said the five in a row bid is a massive motivating factor for him to put on the Dublin jersey. He said “It’s a big carrot,” “I’m still working with the Dublin physios to get myself right and then it’s about sitting down with Jim.

The Dublin supremo continued “As you know, these young lads keep on coming through the ranks. I’m definitely going to sit down with Jim and see is there a role and if they want me back.”It’s tough to walk away from, it’s been an amazing journey. We’ve done so well and had such amazing times and even if I step away, it’s been an amazing ride.”

It remains to be seen if there is room for Brogan in the squad but given his talent he surely has one more season to offer at the highest level. He would obviously be very fit and the winter months training will surely bring him back up to match fitness. He would be a serious forward to bring on in the final 10 or 15 minutes to steady the nerves in attack and he always also comes up with a score or two.