Buckley and Burke depart Mayo backroom team

Mayo boss Stephen Rochford will have to spend the next couple of weeks looking for a new coach and some selectors for his backroom team if he is to stay on for a fourth year as Mayo boss. This comes on the back of news today that Donie Buckley and goalkeeping coach both of whom also served as selectors informed Stephen Rochford they will be vacating their roles.

RTE Sport also report that Tony McEntee who is based in Armagh is also unlikely to be on board in 2019 after three seasons working as part of the Mayo backroom team. However, Joe Keane a former team mate of Rochford is expected to stay on for 2019. It is expected that Rochford will meet with the Mayo county board in the coming weeks, indeed it could be next week after the county’s U20 side face Kildare in the All-Ireland U20 Final. Rochford who guided Galway side Corofin to All-Ireland club success in 2015 was given a 2 year extension last October. RTE have reported that senior Mayo GAA officials decided they should wait a month after Mayo exited the championship before sitting down to review the 2018 championship.

Buckley leaves the Mayo after 5 years as coach. He has also had spells with Kerry and Limerick and is a highly regarded football coach. He was largely apart of developing Mayo’s defensive and attacking systems. Burke will end his 8 year association with the senior footballers. The Kitimagh man who lined out in the 1997 All-Ireland was brought in under James Horan in 2011 as goalkeeping coach. He also filled that role under Noel Connelly and Pat Holmes, before also taking up the role with Rochford then again in 2015.