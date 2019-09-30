Cahill confirmed as new Waterford boss

Liam Cahill is the new manager of the Waterford senior hurlers it was announced on Monday.

The news follows weeks of speculation of who was taking up the role as senior boss with several high profile candidates in the mix such as Henry Shefflin, Peter Queally and Michael Ryan (Tipperary). In a statement released on Waterford GAA, it said “Waterford GAA are happy to announce Liam Cahill as our inter-county senbior hurling manager with Michael Bevans as his coach for the 2020/2021 season. Remaining management team to follow,”

It will be interesting to see who will be installed as selectors but Dan Shanahan could perhaps come on board again. Cahill led the Tipperary U21’s to an All-Ireland title last year, and then he led the U20’s to All-Ireland Hurling success this year. Cahill takes over from Pauric Fanning, who had a tough year at the helm.

Cahill is likely to start from a clean slate in terms of players and he will be keen spectator in the coming weeks in the final stages of the Waterford senior hurling championship. He will surely try get the best out of the players he possibly can and he may persuade Brick Walsh to give it one last hurrah in search of an All-Ireland medal. Waterford have the talent, they have excellent players but they just haven’t been performing. 2020 may well be a better year for the Denise only time will tell.