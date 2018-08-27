Cahill interested in Tipperary job

Liam Cahill has said he is interested in taking up the role as Tipperary senior hurling boss if the backroom team is right. Cahill was speaking following his U21 Tipperary side beating Cork. Tipperary who were written off by everyone scored a late goal to deny the Rebels as Cahill added another major honour to his C.V to go along with the minor All-Ireland title he won as boss.

Cahill heaped praise on his backroom after that win over Cork on Sunday evening, he praised Mickey Beevan and his small backroom team of around 10 including 4 selectors. Speaking to RTE Sport he said “I will talk to the relevant people involved if they so wish to talk to me. I haven’t heard anything from anybody and in respect to the county board and the people appointed to make this new management appointment, they have left me alone until after Sunday”.

He did say that he would sit down if a call came though, but he pointed out that there so many things around senior hurling that you can’t just jump the gun and say yes. He said “Definitely I would sit down with them if the call comes. We’ll see. There is so much to this senior job that you just can’t come in straight away and say yes” “The appointment of the manager is one thing, but who is going to be on his ticket is going to be the big deal breaker as far as I’d be concerned.”

A look at the current odds have Cahill as even money to replace Michael Ryan who vacated his role earlier in the summer, while William Maher is also at even money. Just like the Mayo management it looks like a two horse race according to the odds at least but we would’nt be surprised to see someone else throw their hat in the ring.